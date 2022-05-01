NSC outlines additional requirements for travellers arriving in Malaysia from abroad

Travellers are seen at Kuching International Airport. — Photo by Roystein Emmor via Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, May 1 — In the management of travellers from abroad as stipulated under the National Security Council’s (MKN) latest #ReopeningSafely Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) dated May 1, the party responsible for the premises must ensure that travellers entering Malaysia have completed the pre-departure form on the MySejahtera app, uploaded their RT-PCR test results and have obtained their ‘Travellers Card’.

This is in addition to the enforced condition of ‘informing requirements for travellers through appropriate communication channels’, as was previously stated in the April 1 version of the SOP.

For individuals travelling from abroad, the updated SOP also states that they must complete a few requirements upon arrival in Malaysia.

First, they must bring along the required information as evidence, or upload on MySejahtera for review. Then they must present the Travellers Card displayed on the MySejahtera application upon arrival at the International Gateway, and they must go through fever-screening with a thermal scanner.

If they are symptomatic, they must refer themselves to a health worker for further examination at the health counter at the International Gateway.

For travellers who have not been fully vaccinated or have not received any Covid-19 vaccine, they must ensure that a few things are being done in compliance with the relevant procedures.

They must undergo a professional RTK-Ag test at a private health facility, or undergo a monitored RTK-Ag test within 24 hours upon arrival.

They must undergo mandatory quarantine (Supervision and Observation Order under Travellers Act 342) at home/hotel/lodging for five days; fill in the health status self-assessment form via MySejahtera every day; and undergo RT-PCR test (on Day 4) or professional RTK-Ag test/self RTK-Ag test under supervision by a private medical practitioner (on Day 5).

For the complete #ReopeningSafely SOP details, go to https://mysop.gov.my/. — Borneo Post