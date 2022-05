People are seen wearing masks as they go shopping in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidifitri at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, April 19, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Ministry of Health reported just 2,107 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest since 13 months ago.

The sharp dip in new cases comes just two days before holiday season begins as Muslims look to celebrate Aidilfitri, which is likely to fall on May 3.

MORE TO COME