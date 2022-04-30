Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant resumes operation, supply expected to return May 1

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has resumed operations after it was shut down earlier at noon today due to a pollution incident detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station intake. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 30 — The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sg. Semenyih WTP) has resumed operations after it was shut down earlier at noon today due to a pollution incident detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station intake.

In a statement today, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) said the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has resumed operations after 0 ton readings for the odour pollution were recorded at 4:00 pm.

“(The) Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has resumed its operations to begin the water flushing process.

“Clean and treated water supply is expected to be distributed in stages starting from 12.30am, May 1, 2022,” said Luas.

According to Luas, following this shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant, a total of 463 areas in five Air Selangor regions, namely Petaling (172 areas), Hulu Langat (54 areas), Sepang (194 areas), Putrajaya (23 areas) and Kuala Langat (20 areas) are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruptions.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers has been mobilised to consumers, with priority given to critical premises.

“Air Selangor is making all efforts to minimise the impact of disruption on the affected consumers,” said Luas.

Air Selangor will also be providing updates progressively from time to time through all mediums, especially the mass media.

Consumers can also refer to all our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted at the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application.