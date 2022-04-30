Report: PAS unperturbed by Tengku Razaleigh’s plan to win Kelantan in GE15

Kelantan PAS information chief Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud was quoted as saying that the people of the state will continue to support and defend the Islamist party as the ruling state government. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Kelantan PAS said it is not worried about a joint Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition led by veteran Umno leader Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah that aims to recapture the state in the 15th general election (GE15).

In an Astro Awani report today, Kelantan PAS information chief Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud was quoted as saying that the people of Kelantan will continue to support and defend the Islamist party as the ruling state government.

He also pointed out that as a country that practises democracy, anyone can work together for political purposes.

“However, it is ultimately the people who decide,” said Mohd Nassuruddin to Astro Awani in response to Tengku Razaleigh’s bipartisan group in Kelantan that aims to wrest away the state from PAS.

Kelantan has been under a PAS-led state government for more than 32 years after it won the state in the 1990 general election.

On Tengku Razaleigh’s plan, Mohd Nassuruddin pointed out that following convention, such a decision for political cooperation is made by the party and not an individual.

However, he said it was up to any party to cooperate, but it is usually a party’s decision.

“Rarely do individuals cooperate without an official party directive,” he said.

The new coalition, which is a cross-party collaboration, was formed with the aim of overthrowing the Kelantan PAS-led government in the next general election.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tengku Razaleigh would lead a bipartisan group, called Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan, which would be open to not only political parties but non-governmental organisations as well.

It followed a meeting between Tengku Razaleigh and Kelantan Amanah leaders after a recent buka puasa gathering.