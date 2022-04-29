Sarawak stepping up efforts to achieve 60pc STEM students by 2030

SIBU, April 29 — Sarawak has doubled its efforts to achieve the target of 60 per cent of students enrolling in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) package classes by 2030 as planned under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the current enrolment of students under the STEM package was only 30 per cent, a slight increase from last year.

“A smaller number of enrolments in STEM package classes at Form Four and Five levels means a smaller number of enrolments into technical and STEM courses at higher levels of education,” he said.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the third phase of the 21st Century Learning Enhancement Workshop for primary school Science and Mathematics teachers in the Song district here today, he called on all parties to work together to create a learning network that benefits everyone.

“Various stakeholders have a role to play in supporting STEM education. Creating a sustainable STEM education is the responsibility of society as a whole to enable and encourage our students to be active in it,” he said.

According to him, STEM education is a crucial element in ensuring continued development and progress.

He said Sarawak needed technical expertise not only in computing but also in other subjects to drive its digital economy and agriculture which required a large pool of talent with a strong STEM background.

He also called on teachers to renew and strengthen their teaching skills in Science and Mathematics subjects and apply them wisely in their respective schools. — Bernama