Police to classify Perak quarry rockfall victims as sudden death report, says state’s top cop

IPOH, April 29 — Police are finalising their investigation into the quarry rockfall incident here on March 8 as a sudden death report (SDR) for death certificates to be issued to the two victims buried under the rubble.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the SDR was needed for the coroner to issue death certificates to the two victims, believed buried alive at the quarry in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

“I have discussed with the Ipoh district police chief (ACP Yahaya Hassan) recently regarding completing the investigation as an SDR so that we can bring the investigation paper to the coroner.

“The incident happened almost two months ago, and I think everyone knows it is impossible to save the victims although their bodies have yet to be found,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Perak-level Op Selamat 18 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on the northbound side of the Ipoh toll plaza here today.

“We will hold discussions with the agencies concerned on whether there is a need to continue with the search operation for the two victims,” he said.

In the incident, the two victims — Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49, and Itam Lasoh, 43, — are feared buried alive while two others, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, and Pan Tam, 38, were injured.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said 978 police personnel would be deployed for the 10-day Op Selamat beginning today.

It will involve patrols at 16 hotspots along federal roads, including at highway areas in Kampar, Muallim, Batu Gajah, Tapah, Hilir Perak, Manjung and Taiping districts. — Bernama