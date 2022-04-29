PLUS: 30pc discount at Bandar Cassia toll plaza in conjunction with Aidilfitri

PLUS Malaysia Berhad also shared JKSB’s media statement informing users of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge will also enjoy a 30 per cent discount if they enter or exit Penang through two different tolls, namely the Cassia Town Toll Plaza and the Penang Second Bridge. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — PLUS Highway users entering or exiting the Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza (Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd-JKSB) will enjoy a 30 per cent discount in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The toll rate reduction was shared on PLUS Malaysia Berhad’s Twitter account.

“To PLUS highway users entering or exiting at Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza (Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd -JKSB) will not receive free toll travel but will receive a toll discount of 30 per cent. Drive carefully and have a safe journey,” said PLUS.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad also shared JKSB’s media statement informing users of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) will also enjoy a 30 per cent discount if they enter or exit Penang through two different tolls, namely the Cassia Town Toll Plaza and the Penang Second Bridge (JK2PP).

The discount offer would start at 12 midnight on April 30 (Saturday) until 11.59pm on May 1 Sunday) to all classes of vehicles while for journeys on May 7, the discount will start from 12 midnight until 11.59pm on May 8 (Sunday) the next week.

According to the statement, the discount offer is temporary and is in line with the government’s announcement in conjunction with the Aidilfitri 2022 celebration. — Bernama