MySejahtera scans no longer mandatory from May 1, but premise owners can check patrons’ health status

A user scans a QR code via the MySejahtera app at a restaurant in Shah Alam March 31, 2022. Starting May 1, Malaysians no longer need to scan using the MySejahtera contact tracing application to enter premises. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Malaysians no longer need to scan using the MySejahtera contact tracing application to enter premises starting May 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

However, premises owners can check their visitors’ health status to verify if they are tested positive for Covid-19, are high-risk individuals or have been issued the home surveillance order (HSO).

MySejahtera check-in is no longer required to enter premises from 1 May 2022. Entry to premises are permitted regardless of vaccination status. However, COVID-19 positive cases and those under HSO are still not allowed to enter premises. pic.twitter.com/motjttPkIc — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

Restrictions according to one’s vaccination status also will no longer apply, he said.

MORE TO COME