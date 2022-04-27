Malaysia records 3,361 new Covid-19 cases, up by 883 from yesterday

People wearing face masks throng the Gerbang Malam night market in Ipoh 26, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Malaysia saw an uptick in new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with the Health Ministry recording 3,361 Covid-19 cases.

The latest figure is an increase of 883 cases compared to 2,478 cases yesterday.

At the same time, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 9,484 patients have recovered from the infection.

Of the 3,361 cases today, 3,355 are local infections, while six others are from abroad involving four Malaysians and two foreigners.

