Covid-19: Nightclubs can reopen from May 15 as activities, business negative list abolished

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference on the loosening of SOPs at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Nightclubs will now be allowed to reopen as the National Security Council’s Negative List, which prohibited certain activities and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be abolished starting May 15.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the matter during a press conference streamed online today, adding that the relevant agencies are preparing protocols for operations of these soon-to-be reopened premises.

“That is the only institution still in the negative list, so I think you can understand,” said Khairy, when asked if nightclubs specifically would be allowed to reopen.

MORE TO COME