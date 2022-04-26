Transport minister says no to micro mobility vehicles on public roads, but OK at home and private roads

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks at a press conference after chairing the National Logistics Task Force meeting in Putrajaya April 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Mopeds, electronic scooters and other micro mobility devices are not allowed on public roads with immediate effect, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

He said these devices are banned as they pose a danger to all road users, including the operators.

“I have no objections if they want to use these vehicles at home or on private roads as long as they aren’t on public roads,” he was quoted by national news agency Bernama as saying in a news conference at Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME