Sime Darby Plantation submits report to US Customs and Border Protection in bid to lift withhold release order

A general view of the Sime Darby Plantation headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) today submitted a report to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) which will go towards lifting the Withhold Release Order (WRO) imposed on the company since December 2020.

The report includes a detailed assessment of the company’s Malaysian operations mapped against each of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) forced labour indicators, said SDP in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The aim of the report is to demonstrate SDP’s full compliance with the United States import regulations and international labour standards.

“SDP has internal controls and systems in place to protect the rights of its workers and ensure their well-being whilst addressing and removing the existence of any possible indicators of forced labour,” said SDP.

The plantation company explained that the assessment involved an in-depth description of improved governance structures and management systems; copies of policies, guidelines and standard operating procedures.

It also includes details of facilities at SDP’s operating units; corresponding supporting evidence; and independent reports from third party consultants appointed by the company to assess various aspects of its operations.

The WRO was issued by the CBP on December 30, 2020, and a notice of finding was subsequently issued by the CBP on January 28, 2022.

The notice of finding enables the US authorities to seize palm oil and palm oil products made wholly or in part with palm oil traceable to SDP.

The company said it would continue to cooperate and engage with the CBP to modify the notice of finding. — Bernama