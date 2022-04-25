Penang govt approves RM7.9m hill slope restoration works in Paya Terubong

A general view of rockfall netting covering hilly terrain along Lorong Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong April 25, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — The Penang state government has approved a RM7.9 million hill slope restoration project near the residential area along the perilous Lorong Bukit Kukus where several rockfall incidents had taken place.

State exco Zairil Khir Johari said the hill slope restoration works for the 8.3 acres site will start in the third quarter of this year.

“The restoration works will be implemented by the Penang Island City Council and is expected to take 18 months so it will be completed by the first quarter of 2024,” he said.

The state infrastructure and transport committee chairman said the restoration works will include rock bolting, soil nailing, installation of flexible rockfall barriers, installation of rockfall netting, drainage and road resurfacing.

He said the full RM7.9 million costs will be funded by the state and it is inclusive of consultation fees and reimbursable costs.

For many years, residents in the area, particularly at Grandview Heights and Bukit Saujana, have been facing rockfalls from the hill slopes just across from the apartments.

Zairil said they had experienced rockfalls almost annually.

The state exco approved the hill slope restoration proposal in April 20, he said.