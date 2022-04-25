Former chief secretary to the govt Ali Hamsa laid to rest in Putrajaya

Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah, wife of the late Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, pours rose water on his grave at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery in Putrajaya, April 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, was laid to rest at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery, here at 2.45pm today.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were performed by 500 congregants at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, led by Grand Imam Nor Azamir Alias.

Nor Azamir also recited the talkin at the funeral, which was also attended by about 200 family members and friends.

Ali, 66, died at the Dublin Hospital, Ireland, last Thursday.

Ali’s son, Azman, who represented his mother, Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah, thanked family members, friends and the public who helped with his late father’s funeral.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the friends and family members who were present at our father’s funeral,” he said. — Bernama