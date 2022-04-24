More than 660,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A child gets his Covid-19 jab during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh February 25, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A total of 667,069 children aged five to 11 years or 18.8 per cent of those in this age group have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,477,888 children or 41.6 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,885,265 individuals or 92.7 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,985,091 or 95.9 per cent have received at least one jab.

Among the adult population, 16,006,894 individuals or 68 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,963,872 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose, and 23,240,846 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 73,767 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, comprising 17,177 for the first dose, 53,369 for the second dose and 3,221 for the booster, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,013,893 doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Kedah registering the most at six, followed by Johor, Sabah and Sarawak with one each. — Bernama