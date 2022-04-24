Further relaxation of Covid-19 SOPs to be announced next Wednesday, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2022. ― Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, April 24 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is expected to announce the relaxation of several Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on Wednesday (April 27), said its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“I have informed the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) of MoH’s plans, I will make an announcement on Wednesday,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Khairy visited five siblings who became orphans after losing their parents, Rodzi Tahar and Nazita Idris, to Covid-19 in Bandar Sunggala here.

The five are Muhammad Haidir Rodzi, 24; Muhammad Hairie Rodzi, 21; Nurhairieka Rodzi,19; Muhammad Haiqiel Rodzi, 14; and Muhammad Khierzamani Rodzi, eight.

Previously, the media had reported the prime minister as saying that the government would announce soon the relaxation of three key measures in the SOP with regard to the wearing of face masks, the scanning of the MySejahtera application when entering premises and Covid-19 detection tests at airports. — Bernama