Minister: State Islamic religious departments asked to investigate ‘taubat’ packages on social media

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 4, 2022. ― Bernama pic

BUKIT GANTANG, April 23 — The state Islamic religious departments have been asked to investigate the emergence of social media sites that offer a ‘taubat’ (repentance) package at RM20, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the investigation was necessary to track down those involved in the package, so that action could be taken.

“To repent, and have to pay for the purpose, is not right, and if we do not have adequate knowledge we will be easily deceived by others.

“Allah tells us to teach and learn to become knowledgeable individuals, because with the knowledge we will not be easily deceived,” he said at a press conference at the ‘Inspirasi Qaseh Ramadan’ and Aidilfitri 1443 by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) involving 70 orphans in Kampung Sungai Petai, Changkat Jering here today.

He was asked to comment on the spread of advertisements on social media sites about the package for anyone wishing to repent to be charged RM20.

In another development, Idris said that agencies such as YaPEIM, should be kind to the poor and not just wait in their office, as it was difficult for these individuals to seek help because they had to leave work and needed money to go to the office for the purpose.

“We ask all agency officers who are involved with the community to go out and find those who need help,” he said, adding that his department will set up a committee to help the vulnerable.

Yesterday, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said that the Cabinet Special Committee to protect the vulnerable group was set up to protect the welfare of these people, especially children, persons with disabilities (PwD), women and the elderly.

Idris also wanted those who opened an orphanage or shelter to put extra effort into looking after these orphans, because caring for these children has its own set of challenges and required utmost sincerity.

In the meantime, Idris said that the YaPEIM Trust Fund had distributed a total of RM655.91 million, which benefited 6.59 million recipients, from 1985 to March 31 this year. — Bernama