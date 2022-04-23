Covid-19: New cluster recorded in Sabah after two-month hiatus

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the educational institution cluster involved a Form Four student who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 18. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 ― After almost two months of not recording any Covid-19 cluster, a new cluster namely the Jalan Segama Lahad Datu cluster was reported today involving a male secondary school student in Lahad Datu.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the educational institution cluster involved a Form Four student who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 18.

“Close contact screenings found that another 38 students have been infected and the 39 have been isolated for further treatment,” he said in a statement here last night.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson said new infections in the state rose to 149 today, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 370,366.

Apart from that, 17 districts also recorded an increase in cases, compared to eight districts yesterday.

“Of the new cases, 141 were in categories one and two, four cases in category three, two cases in category four and one case in category five.

“One Covid-19-related fatality was also reported in Sandakan,” he said. ― Bernama