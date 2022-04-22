Perak cops nab elderly woman, seize drugs worth over RM100,000

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid showing pictures of the drug raid in Bandar Seri Botani during a press conference at the Perak contingent police headquarters, April 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 22 — Police arrested a 73-year-old elderly woman and seized various drugs worth RM115,750 in a raid on a house at Taman Aulong Maju, Taiping last Wednesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said upon checking, police found one plastic package believed to contain methamphetamine weighing one kilogramme and 30 plastics packages containing heroin weighing 450 grams.

“Police also seized drug packing equipment from the house. During the raid, the woman was alone in the house. We are still investigating if the woman actually owns the drugs,” he said at a press conference here today.

A urine test on the suspect came back negative, and she does not have criminal records, he said, adding the woman has been remanded for five days until Monday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate development, Mior Faridalathrash said police recorded 14 criminal cases at places of worship throughout the state over the first three months of this year.

He said it involved cases such as breaking into mosques, stealing funds in the building, causing mischief and others. — Bernama