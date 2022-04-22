CovidNow: Over 570,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated as of yesterday

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,447,377 children in the same group or 40.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― A total of 572,744 children aged between five to 11 years or 16.1 per cent of their population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,447,377 children in the same group or 40.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 to 17, a total of 2,881,518 individuals or 92.6 per cent have completed the inoculation, while 2,982,044 or 95.8 per cent have received the first jab.

As for adults, a total of 15,998,406 individuals or 68 per cent of their population have received the booster shot, while 22,963,218 or 97.6 per cent have completed the vaccination and 23,240,041 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 59,460 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, which comprised 39,883 as second doses, 6,165 as booster doses and 13,412 as first doses, totalling the number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,872,350.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, five deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Malaysia yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest at three cases.

Sabah and Sarawak recorded one case each. ― Bernama