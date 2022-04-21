Johor MCA man says he’s ready to be sacked after slamming party’s selection for state election

Johor MCA leader Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said he is prepared to face any action from his party in the disciplinary committee inquest tomorrow, April 21, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 21 — Johor MCA leader Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said he is ready to face any action, including being sacked by the party’s president, after being ordered to attend a disciplinary committee inquest tomorrow.

The Pontian MCA division chief believed that the directive was related to a press conference he held criticising the party’s leadership decision on February 25.

“I have been prepared for any action that will be imposed on me based on earlier rumours that MCA will haul me up after the recently concluded Johor state election for going against the party leadership’s decision during the campaign period in late February.

“I feel sad after I received a letter from the MCA disciplinary committee asking me to attend the inquest that will be conducted online tomorrow,” said Tee at a press conference held at the Johor Digital Economy Centre in Danga Bay here.

The former Johor executive councillor and also special officer to the state’s mentri besar was an outspoken critic of MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and the party’s central leadership.

Despite his track record and seniority in the party, Tee was dropped from being Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Pulai Sebatang state seat in Pontian under MCA for the recent state polls. He was also not named among MCA’s 15 candidates fielded.

Tee explained that on February 25 he held a press conference where he questioned MCA’s criteria for selecting candidates after he was not named.

“Actually what I did during the press conference was to also apologise to my supporters after I was not selected as a state election candidate. So, I remain convinced that I am innocent.

“Despite not being a candidate, I still gave my full support to help the respective BN candidates in Pontian,” he said.

On a related issue, Tee also questioned if Wee, being the party’s top leader, has any intention to sack him after the inquest.

“The people support brave leaders like us as they believe we can solve their problems and not leaders who are just good at lip service who also neglect their responsibilities,” he said.

Tee, a known loyal grassroots leader, pointed out that if he was removed from MCA by Wee, it will deprive him of being a regular member and also end his link to the party.

“Wee, being the party president, has absolute power and should strengthen the party instead of putting pressure on his fellow comrades,” he said.

Tee said Wee should work at boosting the party member’s spirit and also leadership at the grassroots level.

He said this is because the appointment of the newly-elected MCA assemblymen to the government are not office bearers at the divisional level and has disappointed many quarters.

“MCA’s achievement in the recent Johor state election is just the start and the current focus should be on the coming 15th general election which is expected soon,” he said.