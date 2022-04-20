Hijrah24 able to revive Tabung Haji’s businesses, investments, says PM Ismail Sabri

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Hijrah24 Plan that was launched today is believed to be able to revive the business and investment activities of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to ensure the continuity and excellence of TH.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was told that the plan was developed in line with the values and characteristics of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), which inculcated the values of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude.

According to the Prime Minister, Hijrah24 is TH’s 2022-2024 Strategic Transformation Plan to drive the organisation forward for the next three years, especially in facing future challenges.

“I was informed that this plan covers 24 strategic initiatives to achieve TH’s aspirations, with focus on strengthening the structure of corporate governance, operations as well as being driven by the digitalisation initiative,” he said when launching the Hijrah24 plan here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad, TH chaimanTan Sri Azman Mokhtar as well as TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin.

Through Hijrah24, TH has set several main targets, namely increasing the size of the fund to RM100 billion by 2024 and increasing the number of depositors to cover more than 50 per cent of Malaysia’s Muslim population.

Also targeted are the distribution of profits to depositors at a rate in excess of 0.75 per cent of the Islamic rate of return, an increase in users of THiJARI to more than four million, Customer Satisfaction Index exceeding 90 per cent and Member Engagement Index exceeding 75 per cent.

“I wish to congratulate Tabung Haji for its efforts to ensure this Islamic institution, which is an icon of national pride, continues to be competitive and remain relevant.

“I pray that Hijrah24 can deliver come the end of the 2024 period as planned. Congratulations also to Tabung Haji for always being ready to carry out transformation to be effective,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government placed high hopes on Tabung Haji and would continue to provide assistance for its efforts and initiatives for the interests of haj pilgrims and Muslims.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said TH was one of the largest syariah-compliant investment management groups in Malaysia, with assets worth RM87.3 billion and deposits totalling RM86.5 billion from 8.4 million depositors.

The Prime Minister said that from 1986 to last year, TH had distributed profits worth RM35.6 billion to its depositors.

“From 2001 onwards, TH has provided haj financial assistance amounting to RM2.02 billion to ease the financial burden of Keluarga Malaysia pilgrims,” he said.

At the event, the Prime Minister also spent time mingling as well as breaking fast with TH staff and presenting contributions to 30 orphans from Darul Kifayah. — Bernama