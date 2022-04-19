Kedah company manager loses over RM1.2m to Macau scammers

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Elias Omar said the 46-year-old woman from Kulim received a phone call in October last year from a ‘Sabrina’ from Etiqa Insurance asking the victim to make payment towards a RM70,000 policy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 19 — A company manager lost more than RM1.2 million to a Macau Scam syndicate after she was duped by a person posing as an insurance agent.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Elias Omar said the 46-year-old woman from Kulim received a phone call in October last year from a “Sabrina” from Etiqa Insurance asking the victim to make payment towards a RM70,000 policy.

“The victim who denied purchasing the insurance policy was then asked to lodge a police report as the victim’s line was redirected to the ‘Pudu Police Station’. The victim then spoke to three individuals who claimed to be Sergeant Adam, Inspector Mazlan and Inspector Yong.

“The individuals then informed that there was an arrest warrant issued as the victim was involved in money laundering and murder cases,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was then contacted by “Deputy Public Prosecutor Puan Mastura” that she had suspended the arrest warrant but the victim had to cooperate with the police and report her daily activities.

“Investigation found that the victim admitted to disclosing her bank account and credit card information to the suspect, besides disclosing the amount of money in each, including the Tabung Haji account of about RM1 million.

“The suspect had instructed the victim to make a transfer of RM900,000 from Tabung Haji account to her Bank Islam account and RM200,000 to her Bank Rakyat account.

“The victim only realised she had been deceived when she checked the two accounts on April 11 and found that the money had been transferred to the account of third parties amounting to more than RM1.2 million,” he said.

Elias said the victim lodged a police report at the Lunas Police Station in Kulim yesterday and an investigation paper was opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The public is advised not to ever believe any call professing to be from any government department or financial institution.

“Before making any payment, check the account status on the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my> semakmule or contact the CCIS Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599,” he said. — Bernama