One-way economy airfares to Sabah, Sarawak now significantly lower, says transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The price of one-way economy class flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to various destinations in Sabah and Sarawak has dropped significantly for flights during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season this year for the period of April 27 to May 8.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the reduced prices were attributed to the government’s agreement with the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), and domestic airlines regarding the issue of high ticket prices to the two states.

“Based on MAVCOM’s observation on April 16, the one-way economy fare for that period (April 27 to May 8) is between RM105 and RM1,398 while for April 29 to May 1 (peak period), the one-way fare is between RM195 and RM1,398.

“Out of this price fare range, the majority of airline ticket prices available for the purchase for all one-way economy routes to Sabah and Sarawak during this period are only between RM300 and RM500,” he said in a statement today.

Wee said the situation was different before April 14, where the price range for one-way economy class tickets for the said period was between RM105 and RM2,084, whereas the peak period fare was between RM195 and RM2,084.

“From the price range, the price for the majority of one-way economy tickets are between RM700 and RM1,200. Indeed, this will be very good news for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian family) members who want to return to Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.

In this regard, Wee urged consumers to take advantage of the price reduction to plan their travel and immediately purchase their flight tickets to reap the benefits from the possibly lower airfares as well as better flight deals. — Bernama