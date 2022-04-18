Foreign minister: No decision yet on whether to bring back Malaysians in Russia

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference after the launch of Malaysia’s new foreign policy framework at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, 18 April — The government has yet to decide whether to bring back Malaysians in Russia who are said to be affected by the international sanctions imposed on the country.

However, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will be meeting Malaysians in Moscow beforehand through video conferencing to get to know of their woes there.

“There are one or two issues relating to remittance that they are facing there,” he said during a press conference after announcing the appointments for Youth for International Relations and Diplomacy Committee, here, today.

Russia has been slapped with economic sanctions including by the United States and European Union since the country invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Due to the sanctions Malaysians in Russia may not have access to banking services including Electronics Funds Transfer (EFT).

Asked on claims that there were still Malaysians remaining in war torn Ukraine, Saifuddin said he was told that while there were those who had returned, there were also others who have chosen to get to the neighbouring countries.

“Some chose to go to Poland and some went to other nations through Poland. This is what we know so far,” he said.

On the committee appointments today, Saifuddin said the committee is chaired by Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) President Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid with 13 committee members.

The committee is to assist and facilitate the participation of Malaysian youths in international issues and programmes.

“The foreign policy and international relations work also involve public diplomacy. This is where the committee has an important role to play as the youths have a big role in public diplomacy, only that we have to look into it seriously.

“There are many things that could be done by the youths to help Malaysia achieve its existing foreign policy objectives,” he said. — Bernama