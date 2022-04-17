Kedah police on manhunt for two men who drove pass roadblock in Permatang Merbau

Police are tracking down two men known as ‘Bob’ and ‘Fakrul’ who fled from police inspection in Permatang Merbau yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 17 — Police are tracking down two men known as ‘Bob’ and ‘Fakrul’ who fled from police inspection in Permatang Merbau, near Sungai Petani, yesterday.

Kedah police chief Commissioner Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said in the incident at about 10.30 am, three policemen from Tikam Batu police station who were conducting a roadblock in the area, detected a suspicious-looking Proton Wira.

“Police ordered the driver of the car with four men to stop but the vehicle sped away and almost knocked down a policeman.

“Police gave chase and the suspects were seen driving dangerously, hitting several other vehicles in their way. Police also had to fire several shots to stop them,” he said in a statement here today.

He said in the incident, a police personnel was injured and was given treatment while the suspects managed to escape.

Nonetheless, he said two suspects aged 38 and 41 were picked up while two more suspects, aged 23 and 19 are still at large.

“Members of the public with information can contact Kuala Muda district police headquarters at 04-4299222,” he said and added that the case is being investigated under Section 307 and Section 188 of the Penal Code. — Bernama