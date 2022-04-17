2022 PKR polls: I trust members’ wisdom, says Fahmi Fadzil

Representative of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference on the Najib vs Anwar debate, Kuala Lumpur April 17, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 —Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil says he will trust the wisdom of party delegates rather than rely on the ‘cai’ (camps) strategy in his bid for the vice-presidency in the 2022 PKR election.

He said the ‘cai’ system has not been able to ensure its effectiveness because in the end it would depend on the evaluation of members of a certain camp to select a candidate who they felt is qualified to hold a position that is being contested.

“So that is the advantage of having one member, one vote.

At the end of the day, the selection depends on the member’s evaluation of any one leader and the ‘cai’ system is more useful for lesser known candidates or if there is a long list of candidates.

The PKR Communications director said this at a press conference on the debate between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Najib Razak here today. Also present was Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) Information chief Isham Jalil. — Bernama