Semporna boat capsize incident: Rescuers find bodies of last two victims

SEMPORNA, April 16 ― The bodies of the last two victims of the boat capsize incident in the waters off Kampung Tandoan, Pulau Timbun Mata on Thursday, were found floating near the scene this morning.

This brings the total casualties of the incident to seven people out of 21 passengers of the boat.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director for the Semporna Maritime Zone, Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan, said the victims, Noranis Harimalam, 14, and Aiman, 7, were found simultaneously by villagers at 7.50am.

“The victims’ bodies were sent to the Semporna Hospital for further action,” he told reporters when contacted.

Yesterday, Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said five passengers died, while 14 others were rescued by villagers.

He said the 64-year-old skipper of the pump boat was also detained yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence. ― Bernama