Report: Terengganu Bersatu moots Muhyiddin as PM again

Terengganu Bersatu says it will propose Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime ministerial candidate in GE15. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Terengganu Bersatu is keen to see its party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin become Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Its state chairman Datuk Razali Idris said Muhyiddin has proved his ability to head the government as the eighth prime minister and is the most qualified to return as leader, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

“Terengganu Bersatu will propose Muhyiddin as the prime ministerial candidate in GE15.

“He has not been rejected by the people and that is why we propose that Muhyiddin be named the prime ministerial candidate,” Razali was quoted as saying in Kuala Terengganu last night.

The senator was responding to the Umno supreme council’s nomination of its party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to continue as prime minister if the Barisan Nasional coalition it leads wins the 15th general election, due by next July.

Muhyiddin served as PM from March 2020 to August last year.

Now 74 years old, Muhyiddin was among the MPs who quit Pakatan Harapan, causing the coalition elected to power in 2018 to collapse, only to be forced to step down as prime minister after Umno federal lawmakers withdrew their support for him a mere 17 months later.