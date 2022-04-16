HR minister: With booming gig economy, Malaysians do not need to settle for minimum wage jobs

According to HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Malaysians now have options to better paying jobs than just becoming salaried workers. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Malaysians now have options to better paying jobs than just becoming salaried workers, according to Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the job market is no longer set by employers as those looking for work have more choices than to settle for minimum pay, The Star reported today.

“Let’s see the bigger picture, there’s no more employers’ market.

“Today, anyone can drive a Grab and can get RM2,000, so why work for RM1,200 or RM1,500,” he was quoted saying.

National news agency Bernama also reported Saravanan as saying yesterday that wages need to be increased to enable the public to be able to spend and help the economy improve faster, and that the government was working towards creating 600,000 job opportunities.

On March 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage rate of RM1,500 per month nationwide starting from May 1.

He also said micro and small companies are allowed to defer implementation of the minimum wage as they may not have the ability to pay such an amount next month.

On April 13, Saravanan said that the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 requires the minimum wage rate to be reviewed once every two years.

Saravanan also said flexibility will be granted to companies with fewer than five workers and those in the tourism and hospitality industry that have suffered huge losses during the pandemic, to implement the new RM1,500 rate.