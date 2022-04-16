GE15 should be held after Govt-PH MoU ends in July, says Sabah Umno

Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the 15th general election should be held after the government’s MoU with PH (Pakatan Harapan) ends on July 31. — Bernama file pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — The 15th general election (GE15) should be held after the government’s MoU with PH (Pakatan Harapan) ends on July 31, said Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister also said the move was important to ensure that there are no more politically motivated actions that can threaten the stability of the present government which has served the people well.

He said the GE15 is important to obtain a new mandate to form a strong and stable government to carry out the various development programmes and uplift the economic well-being of the rakyat.

“We see that the election is not the will of Umno to form a government alone but we look at the economic development of the country. We want investors to come and as such, there must be confidence in the country with a strong and stable government,” he said to reporters after holding a media Iftar with the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister here.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council decided that the MoU between the federal government and PH, which will end on July 31, would not be continued. — Bernama