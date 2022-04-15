Statistics Dept conducts annual economic survey 2022 until Sept 30

A view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline February 18, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) has started to conduct its annual economic survey 2022 (AES 2022) from today until September 30, 2022 involving 110,000 business establishments in Malaysia.

In a statement today, the department said the purpose of the survey is to gather information on growth, contribution, composition and distribution of output, value added, employment, and other variables for five main economic sectors, namely agriculture, manufacturing, mining and quarrying, construction, and services.

The other information being collected involves the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business establishments; digital economy including e-commerce; access to financing; innovation and research and development; environmental protection and industrial readiness towards technology; and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), it said.

"The data collected will be analysed to enable the government to make fact-based planning and policy formulation," it said.

According to DoSM, the survey's findings can be used to assess the 12th Malaysia Plan's (12MP) achievements, particularly with focus on restoring growth momentum of key economic sectors and propelling strategic and high impact industries.

“In addition, it will also be used to restructure the Malaysian economy in accordance with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030), especially for industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

The department said the survey would be conducted via face-to-face interviews, postal and e-mailed questionnaires.

DoSM has also introduced e-AES, where respondents can provide information online to reduce face-to-face interaction between its officers and respondents, which in turn, could curb COVID-19 transmission. — Bernama