HR minister: Indonesian helpers to be paid according to current minimum wage

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan in a statement today said the matter was among the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Helpers in Malaysia signed on April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Indonesian domestic helpers will be paid not less than the minimum wage enforced in this country, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

Saravanan in a statement today said the matter was among the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Helpers in Malaysia signed on April 1, 2022.

“I hope there will be no more confusion on the wages of Indonesian domestic helpers after this,” he said.

The current minimum wage is RM1,200. After May 1, the government approved the rate of RM1,500 a month minimum wage nationwide from May 1.

The matter was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when winding up the debate at the 2021 Umno General Assembly which would be enforced earlier in large companies and government-linked companies (GLC). — Bernama