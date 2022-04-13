Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry mobilises 2,200 personnel to check on sale of RON95 petrol

Foreign registered vehicles picture filling up petrol at a gas station in Johor Baru, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has mobilised 2,200 enforcement personnel nationwide to ensure that operators of petrol stations do not allow foreign-registered vehicles to fuel up on the heavy-subsidised RON95 petrol reserved for Malaysians.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said foreign-registered vehicles and motorcycles are only allowed to fuel up on RON97 petrol.

For the week of April 14-20, the price of RON95 petrol will be RM2.05 per litre and RON97 petrol, RM3.81 per litre. Diesel will cost RM2.15 per litre.

Malaysia imposed a ban on August 1, 2010, on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles to ensure that the heavily-subsidised fuel is sold only to Malaysians.

Nanta said in a statement that the enforcement personnel will be in plain clothes when they go on their rounds.

He advised members of the public to report to the ministry petrol station operators who defied the ban. They can do so via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317; https://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my/; call centre at 1-800-886-800; [email protected] or via the Ez ADU KPDNHEP application.

He said the ministry had received complaints from the public on foreign-registered vehicles fuelling up on RON95 petrol at petrol stations in the border states after Malaysia reopened on April 1 its borders that had been closed to foreigners due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nanta said that at a recent meeting with the ministry, the Malaysian Petrol Station Operators Association had expressed support and commitment to ensure that petrol stations in the country adhered to the ban on RON95 petrol sale to foreign-registered vehicles.

“The ministry will offer no compromise in the matter against offenders,” he said.

The Control of Supplies Act 1961 provides for operator offenders to be fined up to RM1 million for the first offence and up to RM3 million for subsequent offences or given a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction. The companies can be fined up to RM2 million for the first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences.

“The ministry can also suspend the licence of the petrol station operators until the investigation is completed,” Nanta said. — Bernama