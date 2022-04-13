All candidates vying for veep post are of calibre, says N. Sembilan PKR leadership council chairman

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also thanked Rafizi Ramli who will go for the deputy president post, for listing him in the vice-president team for the coming party election. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 13 — Negri Sembilan PKR Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has described that all the candidates vying for the vice-president post in the party election this time, as those with calibre and have their own strength.

Aminuddin also thanked Rafizi Ramli who will go for the deputy president post, for listing him in the vice-president team for the coming party election.

“All the candidates have their own strength. This shows there are many leaders in PKR.

“...we have to work as a team, the Keadilan team,” the Negri Sembilan mentri besar told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting, here today.

The media reported that Rafizi has listed several leaders who would be in the vice-president team in the party election, namely Aminuddin, Chang Lih Kang (Tanjung Malim MP); Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa MP) and G. Manivanna (former Kapar MP).

In another development, Aminuddin said the state government would give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on their probe into alleged corruption involving logging projects and land lease in Negri Sembilan from 2008 to 2010.

Today, the media reported that MACC had launched an investigation against a senior Umno leader for allegedly accepting bribes.

The investigation was launched following a report lodged by Datuk Halim Rahmat who is the Umno Information Chief of the Setapak Jaya 1A Branch, Kuala Lumpur Setiawangsa Division, recently. — Bernama