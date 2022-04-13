After two years, Johor man finally reunited with loyal adopted dog that waited for him everyday

Singapore-based air-con technician Wee Liang Kuang with his pet dog On at their house on Jalan Simbang 1 in Taman Perling, Johor Baru, April 13, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — A Singapore-based Malaysian air-con technician was finally reunited with his dog last week after two years of being away due to lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wee Liang Kuang was in Singapore on March 18, 2022, when many countries imposed lockdowns after Covid-19 started to peak.

Wee was unable to return home for two years until recently, when the Malaysia-Singapore border finally reopened on April 1.

All Wee could do was watch his dog’s antics from his house’s CCTV that was linked to his mobile phone and to his surprise the loyal do named On would wait from 4pm to nightfall every day as that was the time Wee would usually return to his home in Taman Perling here.

“I know On was a loving dog as I had taken care of him since he was a puppy about six years ago, but I am surprised by his devotion as seen on the CCTV footage,” said Wee when met by Malay Mail at his house.

The 27-year-old, who is of Chinese-Siamese parentage, originally hails from Tanah Merah in Kelantan, is among the many thousands of Malaysians who were stranded in Singapore for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made his journey back to Taman Perling in Johor Baru more than a week after the Malaysia-Singapore international borders reopened.

Wee said upon his return to his house in Johor Baru from Singapore on Monday, he was immediately welcomed with a hug from On.

“I immediately went out again to buy some fried chicken as a treat for my dog.

“I feel that that’s the best I can provide him for now as I have to reenter Singapore again and my next visit will be next week,” he said.

Despite his short-lived happiness, Wee said he felt sad for his other dog that died around mid-last year.

“The other dog, which I never named properly, was actually On’s mother and I was the one who sheltered and later decided to adopt both dogs.

“In addition to that, my house is also in a serious mess as it has been ransacked twice by thieves who entered through the roof,” said Wee.

He explained that in his absence, his elderly neighbour who he calls “Uncle” helped with feeding his dogs and also paying for his utility bills.

“I am grateful to my neighbour, who is in his 70s, as he has helped me a lot by relaying any information through WhatsApp calls.

“He also informed me of the break-in last year and also managed to lodge a report with the police for me.

“He also told me about my other dog that had died. He even helped bury the dog at the side compound of my house,” said Wee.

Wee said that he had the chance to return to Johor Baru using the Land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), but had to forgo it as he only earns SGD$1,650.00 (RM5,115.00) a month.

He said he had to save up the money as he was living in Singapore.

“Thank God the borders reopened on April 1,” he said.

On his current plans, Wee said he will have to apply for leave with his Ang Mo Kio based office in Singapore

He said he will take a few days of leave to clean up his house and spend some time with On.

“In fact, I hope to return in Johor Baru with my elder brother on my next visit.

“The house here actually belongs to him, but we take turns in maintaining it,” he said.