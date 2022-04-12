Nicky Liow claims trial to 26 counts of laundering RM36m

File picture shows Liow Soon Hee being brought to be arraigned at the Ampang Sessions Court, November 3, 2017. Liow surrendered to the police yesterday after a year on the run. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 12 — Former fugitive Liow Soon Hee, also known as Nicky Liow, was today charged with 26 counts of money laundering involving a sum of RM36 million.

Liow, 34, dressed in a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black pants, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in Mandarin, before Sessions Court judge Helina Sulaiman here.

Liow surrendered to the police yesterday after a year on the run, and is known to have close connections with a Macau-based crime boss, Wan Kuok-Koi nicknamed “Broken Tooth”.

MORE TO COME