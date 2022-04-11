Penang CM’s Office to finalise draft local plan 2030 for island

The information department clarified that the draft local plan (island) 2030 was presented and approved by the full council meeting on September 28 last year but not yet by the state executive council. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — The Penang government, through the Penang island city council (MBPP), is finalising its draft local plan 2030 for the island, according to the information department of the Penang Chief Minister’s office.

The information department clarified that the draft local plan (island) 2030 was presented and approved by the full council meeting on September 28 last year but not yet by the state executive council.

It added that the draft local plan will be open for public viewing after deliberation by the state government.

“On principle, the preparation of a draft local plan is subject to the needs of the state government and the local authorities,” it said.

It said generally, the necessary details will be amended in line with the state’s latest development policies such as its Penang2030 Vision and state structural plan 2030 that was gazetted and aligned with the local plan.

The info department also clarified that the amendment to the Penang Chief Minister (Incorporation) Enactment 2021 was just recently gazetted.

“The appointment of board of directors for CMI will be done immediately, expected in April this year, and after that, new appointments of officers and other human resource related matters will be conducted,” it said.

It said CMI’s focus and main performance indicators will also be redrawn.

“This is also in line with the current direction to allow CMI to be independent as a state statutory body,” it said.

The amendment to the CMI Enactment was approved by the state legislative assembly to strengthen and improve the management of CMI while emphasising on good governance.

It said the CMI management committee was formed in 2019 with the chief minister chairing it and deputy chief minister I, deputy chief minister II, state secretary, state legal advisor, state financial officer, deputy state secretary (development) and CMI deputy general manager in the committee.

It clarified that CMI is placed under the development sector department of the state secretary’s office and is supervised by the state secretary and deputy state secretary (development).

“All matters related to quotations, tender and request for proposals, involving CMI are under the Jawatankuasa Perolehan Negeri chaired by the state secretary and technical valuation committee,” it said.

Matters regarding offers of RFP are placed under the deputy state secretary (development) while all mega projects are under the state executive council.