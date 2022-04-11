Govt, Pakatan agree to the proposed amendment to Federal Constitution

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku said the agreement was reached at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have reached an agreement on three points relating to the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution, with the first to refine the definitions of the restrictions for elected representatives to switch parties as stated in Article 10.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku said the agreement was reached at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this morning.

He said the meeting also agreed to the proposal to repeal Article 48 (6) of the Federal Constitution, as well as other amendments to the Federal Constitution which were deemed necessary.

Article 48 (6) states that a person who resigns his membership of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) shall, for a period of five years beginning with the date on which his resignation takes effect, be disqualified from being a member of the House of Representatives.

“And the third point (agreed to) is to formulate a specific law to prevent members of Dewan Rakyat to switch parties, and that these points will be submitted for discussion and consideration by a Select Committee appointed by the House,” he said when tabling the Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2022 at the Special Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat here today. — Bernama