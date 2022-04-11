FT minister assures Kampung Baru’s Sg Baru flat residents they will not be evicted in the near future

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media at the Federal Territories Ministry’s [email protected] Relief Mission Volunteers Programme in Putrajaya, April 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim assured the residents of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Sungai Baru Flats in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, who claimed to have received eviction notices, that they would not have to move in the near future.

He said negotiations between the developer and the residents’ representatives were still ongoing to find the best solution for both parties.

“There will be no eviction during the fasting month, it is (also) not possible to move after Raya,” he told the media at the Federal Territories Ministry’s [email protected] Relief Mission Volunteers Programme here today.

A newspaper reported that residents’ representatives claimed that they were instructed to vacate their homes within 21 days after the Form K was issued by the Land and Mines Department on March 22.

Shahidan said although matters related to land acquisition were under the jurisdiction of his ministry, he gave assurances that his ministry would always look after the welfare of residents in the Federal Territories.

On news reports stating that flat residents were disheartened after receiving their Form K (notice that land ownership or vesting of parcels had been taken), Shahidan said it was just a letter of notification and not an eviction notice.

“This is a legal process to inform people except that when it happened during the fasting month, people are taken aback,” he said.

On tonight’s programme, Shahidan said 1,496 volunteers involved in the flood relief mission at the end of last year that were being celebrated by the ministry will be absorbed as “community ambassadors” with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) acting as programme coordinator.

He said community ambassadors were important during the Transition to Endemic Phase to remind people to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and continue to wear face masks. — Bernama