Perak Fire and Rescue Dept captures 50kg python in Lenggong

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department caught a 50-kilogramme python in Sungai Ulu Lenggong, Kampung Ulu Lenggong April 10, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Dept

IPOH, April 10 — The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) caught a 50-kilogramme python in Sungai Ulu Lenggong, Kampung Ulu Lenggong, about 80 kilometres from here today.

In a statement, the department spokesperson said the Lenggong Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 9.30am regarding the presence of a snake at the gate of the river dam.

He said a five-member team managed to capture the snake, which was estimated to be six metres long.

“The python was handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 10.10am. — Bernama