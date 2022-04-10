Heavy rain triggers floods, landslide in Tuaran

TUARAN, April 10 — Incessant heavy rain for the past few days have resulted in floods in several villages in the district this morning.

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sabah spokesman said several areas here have been affected by the floods, namely Kampung Bunga Tengilan, Kampung Bundung, Kampung Suang Bangau, Kampung Paruh, Kampung Tinuhan, and Pekan Tengilan.

He said the old Tamparuli bridge had been inundated in floodwaters making the road impassable for all types of vehicles this morning, while the water level of Sungai Tuaran this morning was at alert level.

“No evacuation centre has been opened thus far as the families affected by the floods sought shelter at relatives’ houses,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Meanwhile, Lintas Fire and Rescue Station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said five houses at the Telipok Settlement Scheme here have been affected by a landslide early this morning.

She said the department received an emergency call via the MERS999 line at 5.59 am before rushing to the scene located 26 kilometres away, and thus far no victims were involved in the incident.

“The affected house owners have been asked to vacate their homes as soil movement is still taking place. The operation ended at about 7.16am,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department, in a statement, said due to the heavy rain, three roads in the Kota Belud district are inundated by floodwaters and impassable to all types of vehicles this morning.

The affected roads are KM79.228 Kampung Gunding Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Kudat, KM1.625 Kampung Menunggui Jalan Kuala Ibai, and KM1.382 Kampung Sembirai Jalan Kota Belud Bypass.

“The installation of a traffic management plan (TMP) has been implemented and motorists are advised to use the alternative road, Jalan Sangkir 2, to reach their respective destinations,” read the statement. — Bernama