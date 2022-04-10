Aidilfitri special assistance of at least RM1,000 for 13,400 Johor civil servants

Some 13,400 civil servants in Johor will receive Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — Some 13,400 civil servants in Johor will receive Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance of half a month's salary or a minimum of RM1,000.

State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said it would involve an allocation of RM18.81 million and would also be given to staff under the Contract Of Service Scheme, Contract For Service, Part-Time Daily Officers as well as appointments under the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Program (MySTEP).

“This assistance is given to ease the financial burden of state civil servants in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration this year,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the payment would be disbursed on April 28. — Bernama