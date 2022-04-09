Covid-19: Sarawak deputy minister tells Muslims to be wary of holding open houses for Aidilfitri

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee said the current Covid-19 situation in the state Sarawak was still not fully stable. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, April 9 — The Muslim community in Sarawak has been reminded not to be too excited to hold open houses in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration next month even though the country is now in the transition to the endemic phase.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee said this was because the current Covid-19 situation in the state Sarawak was still not fully stable.

He advised those planning to hold open houses to limit the number of guests visit and to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We are all excited to celebrate the coming Eid. True, that we haven’t celebrated Eid for two years (like we normally do before), but don’t have too many guests,” he said, adding that the State Disaster Management Committee is expected to make a decision on the matter.

He told this to reporters after handing over donations amounting RM180,000 to 36 mosques and suraus in Sibu, here, today.

All the mosques and surau received RM5,000, of which RM4,000 from the Nangka State Constituency Service Centre and RM1,000 is from Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Islam Sibu (LAKIS).

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar said the state-level Nuzul Quran celebration would be held on April 18 and is scheduled to be attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg. — Bernama