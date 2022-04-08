Perak police let MACC to investigate issue of airport land sold to third party

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to the press at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh April 8, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, April 8 — Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid today said that the police will leave to it Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the sale of a piece of land initially proposed as the site for an international airport, in Seri Iskandar, Tronoh.

Mior said that the case falls under the jurisdiction of MACC.

“We have received a police report from an individual on this issue and we have referred it to the MACC as the case is more to its jurisdiction,” he told a press conference at the Perak police headquarters here.

On Monday, Perak Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri lodged a police report over the sale of the said piece of land.

In March, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, in his winding-up speech at the state assembly, said that the plan to build the airport, which involves seven plots of about 478 hectares, had been approved by a state executive councillor meeting on February 28, 2018.

However, Mohd Zolkafly added that 188.13 hectares from the allocated land, which was owned by Perak Development Corporation (PKNP), had been sold to a third party.

This came after the issue was raised by Perak DAP chairman and Aulong assemblyman Nga Kor Ming during the state assembly sitting that the land had been sold without the state government’s consent.

On March 31, Saarani confirmed that a plot of land, which was previously identified as the location for a new international airport in Seri Iskandar, had been sold to a private company.

He said the sale of the land was conducted by the previous state government during the PH administration.

On April 5, four former state executive councillors, namely Howard Lee Chuan How (DAP), Datuk Asmuni Awi (Amanah), Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (Amanah), and Tan Kar Hing (PKR), lodged a report on the land issue with the Perak MACC.

Nizar stressed that the sale of the airport land from PKNP to a third party was not discussed during any board meeting which he attended during his time as a state executive councillor.

Similarly, he said the sale of the land was not raised during any state executive councillor meetings.