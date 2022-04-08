Mersing missing divers: Cops yet to quiz sole diving survivor, pending her full recovery

Cyril Edward said Godem is still weak and traumatised by the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MERSING, April 8 — Police have yet to complete their investigations into the remaining three missing foreign divers despite their Norwegian instructor who was found off the waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol here yesterday.

Mersing police chief Superintendent Cyril Edward Nuing said it was due to the condition of the 35-year-old victim Kristine Grodem, who is still weak and traumatised by the incident.

“We (police) met with the woman yesterday, she is still not in a stable condition to work with us.

“As a result, investigators cannot carry out a comprehensive investigation,” said Cyril Edward at a press conference held at the Forward Operations Base at the Mersing District Council’s public jetty here today.

Yesterday, Grodem, who is the instructor of three other divers who are still missing, was found safe and taken by helicopter to the Mersing Mini Stadium at 12.05pm, before being treated at the Mersing Hospital.

She was found about 30 nautical miles from the location where the victims were believed to have disappeared by a tugboat en route from Indonesia to Thailand at about 8.15am.

The missing three — British national Adrian Peter, 46, his 14-year-old son Nathen Renze, who is a Dutch national and French woman Alexia Alexandra, 18, are still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Cyril Edward urged the public to not speculate or spread unverified facts regarding the incident as it will disrupt the search process as well as affecting the emotions of the victim's family.

He said the authorities did not want such matters to happen.

“Police will take appropriate action under the law if it interferes with the investigations,” said Cyril Edward.