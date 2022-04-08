MAHB: Not mandatory to do RTK-AG test on arrival at airports

Travellers arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) on the first day of Malaysia’s border reopening, April 1, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — There is no requirement for travellers to do the Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-AG) onsite at airports, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today in clearing confusion on the matter.

The airport operator said the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) announced by the government for border opening states that international travellers are only required to do the RTK-AG test within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia at any private health facilities including clinics and hospitals of their choice.

“It is not mandatory to perform the tests at the airport upon arrival,” it said in a statement, dismissing claims that travellers are required to do the RTK-AG onsite at airports.

MAHB said facilities are made available for passengers who wish to have the convenience of doing the tests right away at the airport upon their arrival.

There are four different private health facility operators providing the services at four airports.

They are BP Clinical Lab Sdn Bhd at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Edgenta UEMS Sdn Bhd at Penang International Airport, MYEG Services Sdn Bhd at Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Gribbles Pathology (M) Sdn Bhd at Kuching International Airport.

Malaysia fully reopened its borders on April 1 as the country began to transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on March 24 that travellers are required to undergo professional RTK-AG tests either at private health facilities at the country’s border gates or outside the premises within 24 hours, and failure to do so could lead to deportation.

MAHB manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia. — Bernama