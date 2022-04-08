Govt to ensure people not affected by rising food production costs, says minister

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the increase in costs, among others, was due to border closures during the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts occurring abroad but reiterated that the nation’s food supply was currently stable. ― Picture by Devan Manuel

TELUPID, April 8 — The government will ensure the people are not affected by the current increase in food production costs, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said the increase in costs, among others, was due to border closures during the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts occurring abroad but reiterated that the nation’s food supply was currently stable.

“We are grateful because, so far, we have not faced a shortage of food supply despite the increase in food production costs,” he said.

He told reporters this after breaking fast with members of the Kampung Gambaron Farmers’ Organisation Authority here today.

Meanwhile, he hoped that the country’s transition to the endemic phase would reinvigorate the farming community in rural areas, thus helping to improve their socioeconomic level.

“We are fortunate this year as fasting can be practised more openly, (and) mosque activities can be carried out because of the government’s success in tackling Covid-19,” he said.

He added that the success, achieved through various programmes, including vaccination, enabled the country to reopen its economy and borders while allowing the people to also move more freely. — Bernama