PTPTN borrowers urged to use repayment discount by April 30

Customers are seen at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) are urged to seize the opportunity of the loan repayment discount incentive which will end on April 30.

In a statement today, PTPTN informed that for the period from November 1, 2021 to February 28 this year, a total of 367,433 borrowers had enjoyed the repayment incentive with the total discount given being RM112.4 million.

Through the tabling of Budget 2022 on Oct 29 last year, the government agreed to give PTPTN borrowers by 15 per cent discount incentive on loan repayment for full settlement of the remaining debt.

In addition, a 12 per cent discount was given for repayment of at least 50 per cent of the remaining debt in one payment and a 10 per cent discount for repayment through salary deduction or direct debit according to the schedule.

“PTPTN hopes that all borrowers fulfill their responsibility to repay their loans so that PTPTN can continue with education loans for future generations,” said the statement.

Repayment can be made online through Internet banking, JomPAY, MyPAY, Shopee, official PTPTN portal (FPX) and the latest channel, which is the myPTPTN mobile app.

For enquiries, borrowers can browse the official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my or contact PTPTN through channels such as PTPTN careline at 03-21933000 which operates from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. — Bernama