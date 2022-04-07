PKR polls: Divisional nominations kick off tomorrow

Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Zaliha Mustafa said the nomination process will be carried out online, marking the official start of the party elections campaign. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Nominations for the 2022 PKR party elections will take place from tomorrow until Sunday involving all divisions nationwide.

Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Zaliha Mustafa said the nomination process will be carried out online, marking the official start of the party elections campaign.

“However, physical nomination centres will be opened during this period to assist members who want to nominate themselves through the ADIL application,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zaliha said nominations for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) will be held on April 11 with the nomination centre activated at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, except for Sabah and Sarawak whereby candidates can carry out the process at centres made available in the two states.

Once nominations are done, the list of candidates will be displayed on the ADIL website and application before the period for objections is opened for two days (April 13 and 14).

This will be followed by the announcement of objections (April 15) and appeals (April 16-18) before the final list of candidates is published on April 19.

“As for the voting process, it will be carried out in a hybrid manner, namely physical voting from May 13 to 17 and online voting from May 18-20.

“Physical voting will be carried out at the polling stations that will be provided at their respective divisions, namely each division will open at least one polling station, subject to the request of the State Leadership Council (MPN),” she said.

The PKR polls this time around will elect the six top positions in the party, namely the president, deputy president and four vice-presidents, besides also the leadership positions for the party’s wings and divisions.

All eyes will be on the deputy president’s post where an interesting contest is expected after secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and vice-president Rafizi Ramli confirmed their candidacies.

As for the vice-president posts, among the names expected to be in the mix are Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid; party organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Wanita chief Fuziah Salleh and Information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Former student activist Adam Adli has also confirmed that he will be contesting for the youth chief post. — Bernama